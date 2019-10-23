Miller Lite Will Give You A Free Beer If You ‘Unfollow’ The Brand

Noting a study that says half of drinkers aged 21 to 27 don’t meet with close friends more than a few times a month, Miller Lite is looking to change that. In an anti-influencer advertisement aimed at young millennials, the brand is offering a free beer to those who put down the phone and go out to the bar. Redeeming the brew is pretty easy. All you have to do is text the company a screencap showing you’ve unfollowed them on social media. They’ll send a link and the next Miller Lite is on them. But you will have to hurry. The advert launched during the World Series on Tuesday night and is limited to the first 118,000 submissions.

No word if this works in our fair state. I haven’t had a chance to try it out. Yet.

A few friends are better than a few thousand followers. We’re going dark on social media. See you IRL. #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/8gxFGYwlJM — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) October 22, 2019