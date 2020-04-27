Disney Offers Free Online Animation Class

Still quarantined under a coronavirus lockdown? How about improving your art skills. Head over to Disney’s YouTube channel for some free animation classes that will teach you how to draw many of their iconic characters, including Minnie Mouse, Elsa, and the Genie from Aladdin. It shouldn’t take too long to achieve either, with the videos ranging from just 10 minutes to a half-hour. Here’s an even better reason to pick up the pencil: studies show that drawing can improve your mental health and distract from sadness, especially during times of stress.

