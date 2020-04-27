‘Confident’ Wife Gives Man ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Haircut

With barbershops shut and considered “non-essential” businesses in many parts of the country, those in need of a trim have been forced to go the DIY route. Josh Bringedahl originally planned to pick up a haircutting kit, but stores were sold out. So his wife offered to help with what they had at home. Rachel said she was “really confident” that she could tackle the task, despite not actually having done it before. And the results show. According to the 32-year-old truck driver from Grand Rapids, Michigan, his beloved wound up giving him the look sported in the movie Dumb and Dumber, leaving him to admit, “I’ll definitely be going back to my hairstylist when they reopen. I really miss them.”

