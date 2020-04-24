Wedding Canceled? Miller High Life Will Perform The Ceremony And Give You $10K

If you had planned to toast the bubbly this year, but your trip down the aisle has been put off due to the coronavirus outbreak, you’re still in luck. Miller High Life will throw you the wedding, delivering an officiant and photographer right to your house to perform the ceremony. Plus, the beer brand, known as the Champagne of Beers, will kick in $10,000 towards your eventual honeymoon as well as whatever cancellation fees you may have paid. If “Wedding at Your Doorstep” sounds like something that would make your marriage memorable, send a short (150 words or less) email to [email protected] describing how your plans have now changed.

