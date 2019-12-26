Disney Unveils Baby Yoda Plushie, Available In March

While you probably didn’t find a Baby Yoda in your Christmas stocking, perhaps you can have one hiding among your St. Patrick’s Day decorations. Disney has just unveiled in its online store the first plushie of The Mandalorian star, actually named The Child, which will be delivered sometime after March 1st. Pre-orders for the $24.99, 11-inch toy – limited to one per customer – are being taken now. CNBC reports that the streaming channel’s decision to keep “Baby Yoda” under wraps, so as not to be spoiled, cost the company $2.7 million in lost holiday sales. Jon. C. Ogg, editor-in-chief at 24/7 Wall St., believes that figure could be in the hundreds of millions.

#BabyYoda Is No. 1 Best-Selling Plush Toy on Amazon, Even Though It Won't Be Available for Months https://t.co/aCNkAKKDtU — Variety (@Variety) December 20, 2019