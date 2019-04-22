Disney World Will Give You Free Gift Cards If You Do This

If you don’t mind having to make your own bed, The Most Magical Place On Earth will toss you free money the next time you stay there. With Disney World’s “Service Your Way” program, guests at the resort’s value and moderate hotels will earn a $10 gift card for each night of their stay if they forego housekeeping, or Mousekeeping as it’s called. Of course, that doesn’t mean you have to bring and wash your own towels. You can still get extras plus amenities like soap and shampoo on request. The opt-out has to be done for the entire visit, and those who choose so will receive their credit after check-in.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.