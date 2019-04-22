Trade In Unwanted Car Seats at Target

Don’t throw away old or unwanted car seats. Target wants to recycle them. Starting today (Monday, April 22) through May 4th, bring in the seats to a participating Target location. You will receive a 20 percent off coupon for a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear. Waste Management will recycle the seats and they will be turned into items like pallets, plastic buckets, and construction materials.

