Does The New Decade Begin Now Or Next Year?

Seems like Americans can’t agree on anything these days – not even when the new decade officially begins. A majority of people believe the new decade will begin, naturally, on Jan. 1st, 2020. But the Farmer’s Almanac says that’s incorrect – since the A.D. era began with Year One and not Year Zero, the new decade doesn’t officially start until Jan. 1st of 2021. When will you consider the 2020s to be underway? Should we just go with 2020, even though the math doesn’t technically add up?

