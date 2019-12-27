Disney Characters File Police Reports After Being Groped By Tourists

If you head to a Disney theme park, keep your hands off the characters – or you could find yourself in the back of a police car. This month, Disney World employees who dress up as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck all filed police reports over inappropriate touching by park guests.

Minnie and Donald both say they were groped by tourists, while the woman inside the Mickey Mouse costume says she hurt her neck after a guest kept patting Mickey’s head.

Touching a character inappropriately can get you banned from all Disney parks and potentially lead to criminal charges. A Disney spokeswoman said characters are encouraged to report incidents and that “Everyone should feel safe at work.”

