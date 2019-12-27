Coming to Netflix in January

Well, the year begins and there aren’t many good concerts to speak of for about a month and movies will pretty much suck in the theaters (except “1917”) and so you’ll have plenty of time to binge into the new year – on a treadmill, of course.

Jan. 1

Ghost Stories (Netflix film)

Messiah (Netflix original series)

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix documentary)

Spinning Out (Netflix original series)

The Circle (Netflix original series)

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Jan. 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Netflix documentary)

Thieves of the Wood (Netflix original series)

Jan. 3

Anne With an E: The Final Season (Netflix original series)

All the Freckles in the World (Netflix film)

Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix family)

Jan. 8

Cheer (Netflix documentary)

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen (Netflix original series)

Giri/Haji (Netflix original series)

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — (Netflix family)

The Inbestigators: Season 2 — (Netflix family)

Medical Police (Netflix original series)

Scissor Seven — (Netflix anime)

Until Dawn (Netflix original series)

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix original series)

The Evil Dead

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude — (Netflix family)

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — (Netflix family)

The Master

Jan. 15

Quien a hierro mata (Netflix film)

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix original series)

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix original series)

Big Fat Liar

Jan. 16

NiNoKuni — (Netflix anime)

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Ares (Netflix original series)

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix original series)

Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix original series)

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix film)

Vivir dos veces (Netflix film)

Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix original series)

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2 — (Netflix family)

Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix original series)

Word Party: Season 4 — (Netflix family)

Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix documentary)

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride (Netflix original series)

October Faction (Netflix original series)

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2 — (Netflix anime)

The Queen

Jan. 24

A Sun (Netflix film)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix original series)

The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix original series)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix original series)

Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India (Netflix original series)

Jan. 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix original series)

Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis (Netflix film)

Next In Fashion (Netflix original series)

Night on Earth (Netflix documentary)

Omniscient (Netflix original series)

Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix original series)

The Stranger (Netflix original series)

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

Jan. 31

37 Seconds (Netflix film)

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix original series)

Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix original series)

I Am a Killer: Season 2 (Netflix original series)

Luna Nera (Netflix original series)

Ragnarok (Netflix original series)

American Assassin

TBA

Dracula (Netflix original series)

What the Love! with Karan Johar (Netflix original series)

What’s leaving in January:

Becoming Jane

Becoming Jane The Fighter

Maron: Season 1-4

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Short Term 12

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something’s Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland