Coming to Netflix in January

Well, the year begins and there aren’t many good concerts to speak of for about a month and movies will pretty much suck in the theaters (except “1917”) and so you’ll have plenty of time to binge into the new year – on a treadmill, of course.

Jan. 1

  • Ghost Stories (Netflix film)
  • Messiah (Netflix original series)
  • Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix documentary)
  • Spinning Out (Netflix original series)
  • The Circle (Netflix original series)
  • 21
  • A Cinderella Story
  • American Beauty
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chasing Amy
  • Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  • Chloe
  • City of God
  • Dinner for Schmucks
  • Dragonheart
  • Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
  • Dragonheart: A New Beginning
  • Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Free Willy
  • Ghost Rider
  • Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
  • Hitch
  • Inception
  • Instructions Not Included
  • Julie & Julia
  • Kate & Leopold
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2
  • Kingpin
  • Kiss the Girls
  • Monster-in-Law
  • New York Minute
  • Pan’s Labyrinth
  • Patriot Games
  • Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
  • Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
  • Shrek Forever After
  • Strictly Ballroom
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The Original Kings of Comedy
  • The Ring
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley
  • Tremors
  • True Grit
  • Up in the Air
  • What Lies Beneath
  • Wild Wild West
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • Wyatt Earp
  • Yes Man

Jan. 2

  • Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Netflix documentary)
  • Thieves of the Wood (Netflix original series)

Jan. 3

  • Anne With an E: The Final Season (Netflix original series)
  • All the Freckles in the World (Netflix film)

Jan. 4

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix family)

Jan. 8

  • Cheer (Netflix documentary)

Jan. 10

  • AJ and the Queen (Netflix original series)
  • Giri/Haji (Netflix original series)
  • Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — (Netflix family)
  • The Inbestigators: Season 2 — (Netflix family)
  • Medical Police (Netflix original series)
  • Scissor Seven — (Netflix anime)
  • Until Dawn (Netflix original series)
  • Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
  • The Evil Dead

Jan. 12

  • Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

  • The Healing Powers of Dude — (Netflix family)

Jan. 14

  • Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — (Netflix family)
  • The Master

Jan. 15

  • Quien a hierro mata (Netflix film)
  • Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix original series)
  • Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix original series)
  • Big Fat Liar

Jan. 16

  • NiNoKuni — (Netflix anime)
  • Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

  • Ares (Netflix original series)
  • Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix original series)
  • Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
  • Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix film)
  • Vivir dos veces (Netflix film)
  • Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix original series)
  • Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Jan. 18

  • The Bling Ring

Jan. 20

  • Family Reunion: Part 2 — (Netflix family)

Jan. 21

  • Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix original series)
  • Word Party: Season 4 — (Netflix family)

Jan. 22

  • Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix documentary)
  • Playing with Fire: Season 1

Jan. 23

  • The Ghost Bride (Netflix original series)
  • October Faction (Netflix original series)
  • Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2 — (Netflix anime)
  • The Queen

Jan. 24

  • A Sun (Netflix film)
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix original series)
  • The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix original series)
  • Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix original series)

Jan. 26

  • Vir Das: For India (Netflix original series)

Jan. 27

  • Country Strong
  • We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28

  • Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix original series)

Jan. 29

  • Frères Ennemis (Netflix film)
  • Next In Fashion (Netflix original series)
  • Night on Earth (Netflix documentary)
  • Omniscient (Netflix original series)

Jan. 30

  • Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix original series)
  • The Stranger (Netflix original series)
  • Nighthawks
  • Raising Cain

Jan. 31

  • 37 Seconds (Netflix film)
  • BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix original series)
  • Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
  • I Am a Killer: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
  • Luna Nera (Netflix original series)
  • Ragnarok (Netflix original series)
  • American Assassin
  • TBA
  • Dracula (Netflix original series)
  • What the Love! with Karan Johar (Netflix original series)
  • What’s leaving in January:
    Becoming Jane
  • The Fighter
  • Maron: Season 1-4
  • Forks Over Knives
  • The Rezort
  • Short Term 12
  • Æon Flux
  • American Psycho
  • Good Luck Chuck
  • Grease
  • La Reina del Sur: Season 1
  • Panic Room
  • Revolutionary Road
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Spartacus: Blood and Sand
  • Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
  • Spartacus: Vengeance
  • Spartacus: War of the Damned
  • Zombieland

