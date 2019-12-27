Coming to Netflix in January

Well, the year begins and there aren’t many good concerts to speak of for about a month and movies will pretty much suck in the theaters (except “1917”) and so you’ll have plenty of time to binge into the new year – on a treadmill, of course.
Jan. 1
- Ghost Stories (Netflix film)
- Messiah (Netflix original series)
- Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix documentary)
- Spinning Out (Netflix original series)
- The Circle (Netflix original series)
- 21
- A Cinderella Story
- American Beauty
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chasing Amy
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- City of God
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Free Willy
- Ghost Rider
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hitch
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Kingpin
- Kiss the Girls
- Monster-in-Law
- New York Minute
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Patriot Games
- Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Shrek Forever After
- Strictly Ballroom
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Ring
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Tremors
- True Grit
- Up in the Air
- What Lies Beneath
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Wyatt Earp
- Yes Man
Jan. 2
- Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Netflix documentary)
- Thieves of the Wood (Netflix original series)
Jan. 3
- Anne With an E: The Final Season (Netflix original series)
- All the Freckles in the World (Netflix film)
Jan. 4
- Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix family)
Jan. 8
- Cheer (Netflix documentary)
Jan. 10
- AJ and the Queen (Netflix original series)
- Giri/Haji (Netflix original series)
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — (Netflix family)
- The Inbestigators: Season 2 — (Netflix family)
- Medical Police (Netflix original series)
- Scissor Seven — (Netflix anime)
- Until Dawn (Netflix original series)
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
- The Evil Dead
Jan. 12
- Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
- The Healing Powers of Dude — (Netflix family)
Jan. 14
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — (Netflix family)
- The Master
Jan. 15
- Quien a hierro mata (Netflix film)
- Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix original series)
- Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix original series)
- Big Fat Liar
Jan. 16
- NiNoKuni — (Netflix anime)
- Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
- Ares (Netflix original series)
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix original series)
- Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
- Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix film)
- Vivir dos veces (Netflix film)
- Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix original series)
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Jan. 18
- The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
- Family Reunion: Part 2 — (Netflix family)
Jan. 21
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix original series)
- Word Party: Season 4 — (Netflix family)
Jan. 22
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix documentary)
- Playing with Fire: Season 1
Jan. 23
- The Ghost Bride (Netflix original series)
- October Faction (Netflix original series)
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2 — (Netflix anime)
- The Queen
Jan. 24
- A Sun (Netflix film)
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix original series)
- The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix original series)
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix original series)
Jan. 26
- Vir Das: For India (Netflix original series)
Jan. 27
- Country Strong
- We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
- Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix original series)
Jan. 29
- Frères Ennemis (Netflix film)
- Next In Fashion (Netflix original series)
- Night on Earth (Netflix documentary)
- Omniscient (Netflix original series)
Jan. 30
- Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix original series)
- The Stranger (Netflix original series)
- Nighthawks
- Raising Cain
Jan. 31
- 37 Seconds (Netflix film)
- BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix original series)
- Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
- I Am a Killer: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
- Luna Nera (Netflix original series)
- Ragnarok (Netflix original series)
- American Assassin
- TBA
- Dracula (Netflix original series)
- What the Love! with Karan Johar (Netflix original series)
- What’s leaving in January:
Becoming Jane
- The Fighter
- Maron: Season 1-4
- Forks Over Knives
- The Rezort
- Short Term 12
- Æon Flux
- American Psycho
- Good Luck Chuck
- Grease
- La Reina del Sur: Season 1
- Panic Room
- Revolutionary Road
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Spartacus: Blood and Sand
- Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
- Spartacus: Vengeance
- Spartacus: War of the Damned
- Zombieland
