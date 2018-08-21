Dog Bites Model In Face At Restaurant

A former model is recovering from a horrific dog bite

An unnamed woman is shown in a video that was posted by People magazine petting a black and white husky at a restaurant in Colorado before the dog snapped and bit her in the face. The owner immediately grabbed the dog and left the Colorado restaurant. The dog owner eventually turned herself in and was questioned by police. The victim, who is an animal lover, said that she didn’t want the dog to be harmed or the owner to face charges.

What would you do? Do you think dogs should be allowed in restaurants? Who is at fault?