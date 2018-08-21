Dad Writes Honest Resumé for 16-Year-Old Daughter

Father knows best

So much so that this father in from North Yorkshire, England decided to put his teenage daughter’s qualifications on a fake resume. Lauren Moore’s dad put down her job description as his office assistant as “Not listening, browsing Facebook and losing all documentation.” For her voluntary gardening duties, dad wrote that Lauren is responsible for “digging holes and looking for gold, being messy and f—ing everything up.”

Remind me not to let my dad do my cv for me pic.twitter.com/rFFdoRgHxZ — Lauren guest (@lauren_guest123) August 20, 2018

Under skills and personal qualities, dad said his lovely daughter was “lazy, late, reluctant, ignorant and rude.” Lauren responded to the resume saying, “Remind me not to let my dad do my CV for me.”

What would be your brutally honest resume? What would you list under personal qualities?