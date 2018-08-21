No Jail Time For Doctor Who Sexually Assaulted Patient

This is rather disgusting

Of course, this was in Texas. A Texas doctor who sexually assaulted a patient while she was immobilized in her hospital bed will not do any jail time for his crimes. Shafeeq Sheikh was convicted of second-degree sexual assault and admitted to having sex with the patient. He says the sex was consensual but the victim says she repeatedly pushed the call button for help, only to find it had been unplugged from the wall. Despite that, Sheikh was sentenced to 10 years probation and must register as a sex offender, but no prison time.

How do you feel about the verdict? Do you think there will be a public outcry like there was for Brock Turner?