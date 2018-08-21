Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes Coming Early!

Because you’re fiends!

You won’t have to wait much longer to launch yourself into Pumpkin Spice heaven. Starbucks announced that their seasonal favorite Pumpkin Spice Lattes will return Tuesday, August 28th. That’s next week.

It still may be a little hot outside but you can try the PSL blended or iced to give you some cool relief.

The drink will turn 15 years old this fall.