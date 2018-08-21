Jon Stewart Lends a Hand to Some Goats in Need

Anyone who has followed the career of Jon Stewart knows that he and his wife, Tracey, have a soft spot for their four-legged friends… even goats. On Monday, the married couple helped save two goats that strayed onto the NYC Subway line. The goats were relocated to Farm Sanctuary in New York.

Update: Jon Stewart, the 🐐 herder? The former host of the @TheDailyShow, seen on the left, helped get 2 goats to an animal shelter upstate Monday. The goats traveled along the N line tracks in #Brooklyn in the afternoon. It’s not clear how they got there. Video: Farm Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/iUur2H8a6g — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 21, 2018

Back in 2016, the couple rescued a bull named Frank.