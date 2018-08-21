Police Accidentally Arrest Federal Air Marshall

Two federal air marshals were arrested and removed from a plane after a flight attendant thought one of them was a passenger carrying a gun. The men were arrested and cuffed after his plane landed at Twin Cities airport on Tuesday. The marshals were “on official business” at the time.

TSA says there are protocols in place to avoid a situation like this and says it is investigating what happened. An airport spokesman said they had no choice but to make the arrest after getting the call.