Olive Garden Is Selling Annual Pasta Passes

Pasta Lovers Rejoice!

Olive Garden is selling 1000 never-ending pasta passes. For $300 you can have all the pasta you can eat for a year. Seriously, all you want, any day, all day, no exceptions. Pasta passes go on sale Thursday, August 23rd at noon. 1000 annual passes will be up for grabs and 23,000 passes that are good for 8 weeks of never-ending pasta will also be available.

🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL🚨 #PastaPass is back! This year, purchase a Pasta Pass or our new ANNUAL Pasta Pass. That’s right—52 weeks of unlimited pasta—can you handle it? 🍝 Sale starts 8/23 at 2 p.m. https://t.co/2XILmazlCj pic.twitter.com/sWUpXb9AZc — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) August 21, 2018

Last year when the 8-week passes went on sale they sold out in 1 second so have multiple devices ready. May the fastest fingers win!