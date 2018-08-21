Pet Owners Purposefully Hurting Pets To Get Drugs

It’s a sad, sad, day when pet owners need a fix so bad that they are purposefully injuring their furry friends just so they can get opioids. A recent study in the past year showed that 13% of vets were actually aware of the intentional pet injuries for their owner’s drug use.
The FDA just released a resource guide for vets so they can spot the signs and also be more aware of the situation.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.