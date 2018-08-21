Doctors Prescribing Playtime For Kids

“Go outside and play!”
That used to be a common saying for kids growing up but in the age of technology, most kids are inside and online. Top doctors are now urging kids to just be kids, so much so, that they are encouraging physicians to actually prescribe playtime. Outdoor play, physical rough-and-tumble play, and make-believe playing are all healthy outlets. According to experts it “enhances brain structure and function and promotes executive function.”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.