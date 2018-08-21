The Asia Argento Story Gets Stranger

TMZ is reporting that they have seen the images at the center of a controversy involving Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento. The image is allegedly of Argento and a then 17-year-old actor named Jimmy Bennett, with whom she allegedly had sex with. The image reportedly shows the two cuddled up together in bed and both are shirtless.

Now, the late wife of Anthony Bourdain is claiming it was Bourdain who paid off Bennett to keep him from reporting the incident. “I strongly deny and oppose the contents of the New York Times article,” she says in a statement to journalist Yashar Ali. “I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett.”