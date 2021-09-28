Dog Sets New Base-Running Record at Dodger Stadium

Don’t be surprised if the next player recruited by the Los Angeles Dodgers walks on all fours.

A Jack Russell terrier has snagged a spot in the Guinness World Records book by running the bases at Dodger Stadium in only 21.06 seconds, according to Guinness officials. The dog, Macho, easily beat the old record of 24 seconds.

While the record-setting run was no problem for Macho, his owner, Lori Signs, says she was a mess the night before. “I didn’t sleep at all — nervous jitters,” Signs says. “No matter what, he is still a dog. There could be a stray pigeon, a gopher, or a leaf that falls. We were all just holding our breath.” In addition to the Guinness recognition, Macho received prime rib as a reward for breaking the record, Signs says.

Watch: Dog runs Dodger Stadium bases in 21.06 seconds for Guinness World Record https://t.co/cUIfiH9fCR — Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) September 28, 2021

