Dogs Are Saving Koalas

Turns out, man’s best friend is also Koala’s best friend. Officials are using dogs to sniff out and rescue koala’s caught in the middle of Australia bushfires.

Bear, a dog sponsored by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, has been featured in numerous news reports amid this season’s fires, though the organization says there are many dogs working on the effort. The border collie-koolie mix was able to save koalas in the Ngunya Jargoon Indigenous Protected Area before it was 85% charred.

This hero dog is using his nose to track down koalas affected by devastating bushfires in Australia. https://t.co/AcFiUPaq3x pic.twitter.com/3jGFBxeq9y — ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2019