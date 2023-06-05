Boner of the Day for June 5th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: GOOD LORD, REALLY?
Widely known conservative company Chick-fil-A has “become the latest victim of right-wing-cancel-culture” after they revamped their diversity policy. Their new policy on diversity, equity, and inclusion now reflects most other places and holds a very standard expectation. The right are not liking this and even have denounced a video of the chairman Dan Cathy shining a black mans shoes while he was speaking against racism. Right-winged comic Chrissie Mayr is being slammed on Twitter because of the overtly racist jokes she has said regarding this. According to Mediate she called it “humiliating” and also acted as a victim saying “I’m hesitant to make a fried chicken joke, but they sell fried chicken. I don’t know how much more inclusive we can get here.”
Boner Candidate #2: WE PULLED IT OUT OF THE PARADE BECAUSE A COUPLE OF REPUBLICANS DIDN’T LIKE IT.
The Utah Transit Authority had made the decision to not include a bus that was decked out, advertising them as an inclusive business in the Utah Pride Parade. Instead of emphasizing the companies feelings on inclusion, which is the only reason big companies should be apart of the parade, they decided to feature their new clean energy vehicle. They were explicitly using the parade as purely an advertising opportunity. After @RideUTA on twitter shared this pride bus enraged republicans including Rep. Taylor Lee began calling out the company for assumingly using tax dollars on it which UTA has confirmed was not payed with tax dollars. This bus has been serving around Wasatch Front streets for an entire year now with no pushback. We do not know what the fate is for these pride busses.
Boner Candidate #3: FLORIDA WOMAN’S CAR CATCHES FIRE WITH KIDS INSIDE WHILE SHE SHOPLIFTS
After an hour of shoplifting, 24 year old woman found her car engulfed in flames. In a Dillard’s parking lot at the Oviedo Mall in Orlando she was arrested on May 26th. The children were rushed to the local children’s hospital Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital. Alicia Moore was taken in on an unrelated warrant then later charged with child neglect and arson.
\