Donations Pour In To Help 101-Year-Old Pearl Harbor Survivor Attend Anniversary Ceremony

A 101-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor will attend the 80th memorial service in remembrance of the tragedy in Hawaii this week after his daughter was able to get enough donations to send him.

Kimberlee Heinrichs told CNN she started a GoFundMe page because she couldn’t afford to send her father, Ike Schab, to the ceremony on her own.

She surpassed her initial $5,000 goal in less than a week.

Heinrichs said she still can’t believe complete strangers would make this possible. “People did something kind when that seems in short supply.”

About 30 survivors and 100 other veterans are expected to observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, the minute the attack began.

Schab was on a docked ship during the 1941 attack. “I remember being at the bow of our ship and a big high tower of flame and debris came off of [the Arizona].

