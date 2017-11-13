Down the Rabbit Hole coming to Salt Lake City

Mythbusters alumni Kari Byron, Tory Belleci and Grant Imahara are coming off their widely successful launch of the White Rabbit Project on Netflix. Now the trio will hit the road using their scientific sleuth skills, as they head DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE to investigate weird and wonderful events from pop culture, science and history bringing their unique brand of spectacular popular science experimentation to a city near you.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.