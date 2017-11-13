Life

X96 I.P.O. | November 12, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Cut Copy “Black Rainbows”
  • Franz Ferindand “Always Ascending”
  • The Used “Over and Over Again”
  • MGMT “Little Dark Age”
  • Weezer “Happy Hour”
  • A Perfect Circle “The Doomed”
  • William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”
  • Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You”
  • Manchester Orchestra “The Gold (X96 Lounge X)”
  • The Struts “One Night Only”
  • Phoenix “Goodbye Soleil”
  • Moon Taxi “Two High”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top