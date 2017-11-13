X96 I.P.O. | November 12, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Cut Copy “Black Rainbows”
- Franz Ferindand “Always Ascending”
- The Used “Over and Over Again”
- MGMT “Little Dark Age”
- Weezer “Happy Hour”
- A Perfect Circle “The Doomed”
- William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”
- Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You”
- Manchester Orchestra “The Gold (X96 Lounge X)”
- The Struts “One Night Only”
- Phoenix “Goodbye Soleil”
- Moon Taxi “Two High”
