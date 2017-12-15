DOWNSIZING

In theaters everywhere December 22nd

Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small. People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

Win your way into our Advanced Screening all weekend long by texting the word ‘’ TINY ” to 33986 before 11:59pm on December 18th to qualify.

These are the specific contest rules for “DOWNSIZING Advanced Screening – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 12/15/17 – 12/18/17. Listeners may enter to win (2) seats in the X96 advanced screening of DOWNSIZING at 7:00pm on Wednesday, December 20th, 2017, at the Broadway Centre theater by texting ‘TINY’ to 33986 between 12:00am on Friday, December 15th, 2017 and 11:59pm on Monday, December 18th, 2017. Listeners may only enter once during the promotional period. (10) Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call by a member of the promotions department within 24 hours of contest closing. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be placed on a guest list at the event. No consolation prizes will be given if the winner does not attend the advanced screening. Winners must reply via text with their Full Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, and Zip Code to be placed on the guest list. Prize is valued at approximately $30 and is provided by Allied Integrated Marketing.