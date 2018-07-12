Downtown SLC Presents “The Blocks”

Salt Lake’s Cultural Core is Utah’s Premier Urban Art, Culture, and Entertainment District

It’s been widely recognized that downtown Salt Lake is one of the best places in the nation to live, work and play. Today, leaders from local arts organizations, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and representatives from Salt Lake County gathered to officially launch the Cultural Core initiative, THE BLOCKS, Utah’s premiere art, cultural and entertainment district.

The Blocks is located within a 40-block neighborhood, THE BLOCKS celebrate vibrant urban experiences for a growing and increasingly diverse group of residents and visitors and showcases the amazing talent and dynamic energy of our creative community in downtown Salt Lake’s Cultural Core.

“Authentic cultural and artistic experiences inspire creativity and make our community a truly great place to live and work. With their variety of venues, artists, audiences,

and non-stop creative energy, THE BLOCKS offer a quality and consistent experience you cannot get anywhere else in Utah,” says Kristin Beck, executive director of Downtown

SLC Presents. “We are truly thankful to our officials and leaders for their foresight in putting effort into expanding our arts, entertainment and cultural options downtown.”

People can fully embrace the wide diversity of cultural and artistic offerings and create new memories and traditions through the power of art. From world-class performing arts to our vibrant galleries and rousing concert series to culturally-rich arts and ethnic festivals, museums, markets and amazing facilities, Salt Lake is the hub of Utah’s burgeoning cultural renaissance.

Spearheaded by Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County leadership, THE BLOCKS represent the culmination of an eight-year, community-based process to showcase the rich, vibrant arts and cultural opportunities within Salt Lake’s Cultural Core. The new Cultural Core brand and accompanying marketing support will promote and package artistic experiences and urge the community to rediscover our wealth of artists, performance groups, filmmakers, photographers and unexpected delights. The new brand for THE BLOCKS was created by Love Communications.

A free party featuring live painting demonstrations, arts performances, food and drinks – July 13th, 7PM in Exchange Place (350 S. Main Street)

The public will come together to fill in different squares to complete 150 foot mural. Located at the underpass of the 200 West corridor behind the Salt Palace.

Plein Air Festival will be featured at different locations around THE BLOCKS and feature live painting. It’s free for public to attend. Pieces will be sold with proceeds going towards charity.

Arts BLOCKS Truck is a party in a box, complete with DJ equipment and staging – featuring rotating artist murals on side.

In the meantime, check out the https://theblocksslc.com/ to see what’s going on!