DUI Suspect Tells Cops She’s White and Clean

Shame in this game

After getting pulled over at about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday night, a South Carolina girl thought she could talk her way out of getting arrested. It didn’t work. Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw blew through a stop sign and was doing at least 60mph when she was pulled over. She then began to explain to the officers that she’s a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl,” and shouldn’t be arrested. The officer also noted that Cutshaw, who had a blood alcohol level of 0.18, failed sobriety tests and had bloodshot eyes. She was also slurring her words, according to the report.

