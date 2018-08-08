Deadpool Pinball Machines Coming

If you’re a fan of katanas, vampires, ninjas, and chimichangas, then Stern Pinball’s latest release is perfect for you. The company who brought the silver ball to Iron Maiden and Ghostbusters has a new Deadpool themed pinball machine set to come out in three special editions. Like the movie and the soundtrack, the machine is a bit of a throwback, featuring graphics that look like ’80s or ’90s video games, purposefully very pixelated. The machines are available for preorder, with the premium and limited edition models coming with custom soundtracks on cassette and vinyl respectively.

