Early Christmas Lights Help Depression, Psychologist Says

In case you haven’t noticed, the holiday season appears to have started early this year.

Families and local governments all over the country have already begun decorating for Christmas. And that’s a good thing, says Dr. Krystine Batcho, professor of psychology at Syracuse’s Le Moyne College.

At the very least, in the midst of being bombarded with work, depression, on the verge of existential crisis', etc, we put up some Christmas lights yesterday, and they give me a bit of a childlike happiness. pic.twitter.com/ZDo4IHzXBY — NintendoFire (@NintendoFire3) November 16, 2020

“Lights, which obviously are associated with joy and bring back a lot of good memories, are a way of alleviating depression, sadness, feeling down, anxiety, stress,” Batcho says. “All the things the pandemic has increased.”

Do you plan on decorating for the holiday season soon? Do you have someone in your neighborhood who overdoes it every year?