Life

Subway Worker Falls Asleep On Sandwich In Viral TikTok Video

Posted on

A Subway worker was caught nodding off before landing face-first on a sandwich she was making for a customer.

That customer recorded the incident for a TikTok video that has since racked up nearly 9 million views.

The video’s creator wrote, “I (just) wanted a sandwich bro.”

Some thought the video was hilarious; others offered up sympathy saying the young lady is probably “overworked and underpaid.”

@ss4xgoku1

Like fr… I js wanted a Sandwich bro 🤦🏾‍♂️😒

♬ original sound – DUETKxNG

Have you seen the video? What’s your reaction?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top