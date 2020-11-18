Subway Worker Falls Asleep On Sandwich In Viral TikTok Video

A Subway worker was caught nodding off before landing face-first on a sandwich she was making for a customer.

That customer recorded the incident for a TikTok video that has since racked up nearly 9 million views.

The video’s creator wrote, “I (just) wanted a sandwich bro.”

A Subway worker fell asleep on a sandwich in a viral TikTok video. The video sparked a discussion about fast-food working conditions.https://t.co/78AlFDC8Rf — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) November 18, 2020

Some thought the video was hilarious; others offered up sympathy saying the young lady is probably “overworked and underpaid.”

Have you seen the video? What’s your reaction?