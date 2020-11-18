Subway Worker Falls Asleep On Sandwich In Viral TikTok Video

A Subway worker was caught nodding off before landing face-first on a sandwich she was making for a customer.
That customer recorded the incident for a TikTok video that has since racked up nearly 9 million views.
The video’s creator wrote, “I (just) wanted a sandwich bro.”
Some thought the video was hilarious; others offered up sympathy saying the young lady is probably “overworked and underpaid.”
Have you seen the video? What’s your reaction?
