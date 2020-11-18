When The Pandemic Ends, Bill Gates Says The Ways Companies Have Changed Won’t Go Away

Bill Gates is predicting that office work and business travel won’t return to pre-pandemic levels in the future.

On Tuesday, Microsoft’s co-founder said in-person meetings will not be the “gold standard” anymore, and “over 50% of business travel” will disappear.

Some companies like Twitter and Slack have already promised employees may work remotely forever.

Others, like Microsoft, are planning to implement hybrid models of work.

Do you agree with Gates? If you started working from home when the pandemic hit, have you or will you return to the office?