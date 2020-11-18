Pandemic Trends: When Grocery Stores, Restaurants Are The Most/Least Crowded

Google has looked into how things like shopping, driving, and eating out have changed amid the pandemic.
They found grocery stores tend to be the busiest on Saturday afternoons between 1-3 p.m. while Mondays around 8 a.m. are the least crowded.
For restaurants: busiest times are Fridays at 6 p.m. while Tuesdays at 3 p.m. are practically empty.
Google also noted that interest in the term “takeout” has increased by about 306% since the pandemic started.
How often are you heading to the grocery store lately vs. ordering online? Pre-pandemic how often would you carry out vs. now?
