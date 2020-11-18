Life

This Is Not A Drill: Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Sushi Rolls Are The Real Deal

Posted on

It may seem like a (highly) unlikely pair, but Cheetos and sushi rolls might prove to be a match made in food heaven.

Frito-Lay and Hissho Sushi have teamed up for the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Roll made with “Spicy Krab”, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and mayo.

The Hissho Sushi brand is carried in a bunch of supermarkets, including Target, Kroger, and Safeway.

What do you think of this combo – crazy or delicious?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top