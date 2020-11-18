This Is Not A Drill: Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Sushi Rolls Are The Real Deal

It may seem like a (highly) unlikely pair, but Cheetos and sushi rolls might prove to be a match made in food heaven.

Frito-Lay and Hissho Sushi have teamed up for the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Roll made with “Spicy Krab”, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and mayo.

The Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Roll – what dreams are made of. pic.twitter.com/46LBc9OWk6 — Hissho Sushi (@HisshoSushi) November 18, 2020

The Hissho Sushi brand is carried in a bunch of supermarkets, including Target, Kroger, and Safeway.

You Can Find Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Sushi Rolls In Grocery Stores Now And It Looks Amazing https://t.co/YLmMxeRrNd — CK (@prettyjahi) November 17, 2020

What do you think of this combo – crazy or delicious?