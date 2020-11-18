Life

Show Me The Money: World’s Most Expensive Cities To Live In

If you’ve dreamed of picking up and moving to a new city (especially this year), you probably want to double-check your bank account first.
New research is out showing the world’s most expensive cities.

There’s a 3-way tie for 1st place between Paris, Hong Kong, and Zurich, Switzerland.

#4 – Singapore

#8 – New York City

#10 – Los Angeles

Damascus in Syria came in as the city with the lowest cost of living.

Forget money, if you could pick any city to live in, what would you pick?

