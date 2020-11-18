Show Me The Money: World’s Most Expensive Cities To Live In

If you’ve dreamed of picking up and moving to a new city (especially this year), you probably want to double-check your bank account first.

New research is out showing the world’s most expensive cities.

There’s a 3-way tie for 1st place between Paris, Hong Kong, and Zurich, Switzerland.

A strengthening euro and Swiss franc pushed Paris and Zurich to the top of the charts, while a weakening U.S. dollar saw New York drop back three places to joint seventh and Los Angeles go down one to joint ninth https://t.co/gfGZxwxaXK — Forbes Europe (@ForbesEurope) November 18, 2020

#4 – Singapore

#8 – New York City

#10 – Los Angeles

Damascus in Syria came in as the city with the lowest cost of living.

