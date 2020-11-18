FDA Approves COVID-19 Home Self-Test Kit

The FDA has approved the first COVID-19 test designed for at-home use.

The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit uses a nasal swab to collect a sample, which is plugged into a device that gives a positive or negative result within 30 minutes.

The test was given emergency authorization from the FDA on Tuesday. It will be available by prescription only and is authorized for people age 14 and older.

NEW: The FDA has approved the first COVID-19 diagnostic at-home self-test, which is expected to provide results in 30 minutes or less.https://t.co/KekE9ttJqN — NPR (@NPR) November 18, 2020

How big a deal is this in the fight against the pandemic? Will more testing help keep things under control, or do we need a vaccine?