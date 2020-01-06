Earthquake Takes Out Puerto Rico Landmark

The magnitude 5.8 earthquake that struck Puerto Rico this morning not only damaged property, spawned landslides cutting off roads and caused power outages, it also destroyed an iconic natural landmark. Punta Ventana (Window Point) – a towering rock formation arch on the Island’s southern coast has collapsed. “This is really sad… It was one of the biggest tourism draws of Guayanilla,” Denniza Colon, a 22-year-old resident told the Miami Herald. She had gone down to the area after the 6:30 a.m. quake only to find that it had disappeared.

"One of Puerto Rico’s iconic natural wonders — a soaring stone arch along the southern coast known as Punta Ventana or Window Point — collapsed early Monday as a 5.79 earthquake rattled the island."https://t.co/mjkSIRc9h7 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 6, 2020

Puerto Rico has been shaken by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake – the strongest in a series of quakes over the last week in the U.S. territory. No injuries or structural damage were reported. https://t.co/vnP8MeTNz7 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2020