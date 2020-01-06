Life

Earthquake Takes Out Puerto Rico Landmark

The magnitude 5.8 earthquake that struck Puerto Rico this morning not only damaged property, spawned landslides cutting off roads and caused power outages, it also destroyed an iconic natural landmark. Punta Ventana (Window Point) – a towering rock formation arch on the Island’s southern coast has collapsed. “This is really sad… It was one of the biggest tourism draws of Guayanilla,” Denniza Colon, a 22-year-old resident told the Miami Herald. She had gone down to the area after the 6:30 a.m. quake only to find that it had disappeared.

