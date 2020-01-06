Man Assaults Girlfriend Complaining About the Smell of His Fart

Police in Texas says a man choked and headbutted his girlfriend when she complained about the smell of his fart. Christopher Ragsdale was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday after police were called in Wichita Falls. The victim told cops Ragsdale first grabbed her by the hair and threw her on the ground before sitting on her back, wrapping his arm around her neck and choking her. He later screamed at and headbutted her as she tried to retrieve her keys from another room, station KFDX reports.

