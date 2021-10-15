East Lansing Schools Cancel Halloween & Valentine’s Day Celebrations Over Inclusion Concerns

There won’t be any little ghosts or goblins this year at elementary schools in East Lansing, Michigan.

Valentine’s Day parties are scratched, too.

School officials have told parents that Halloween and February 14 celebrations are being dumped because of concerns over hurt feelings, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Assistant Superintendent Glenn Mitcham said, “It’s not uncommon to see students crying on Halloween because they don’t have the same kind of costumes that the other kids have or they didn’t bring the same amazing valentines that other kids do.”

Halloween, Valentine’s Day canceled at Michigan school; students may be uncomfortable celebrating ‘love’ https://t.co/efjBts7CW9 pic.twitter.com/21KNlY9sj5 — WKBN 27 First News (@WKBN) October 15, 2021

Mitcham added that the district is striving to be “equitable and inclusive for all families.”

