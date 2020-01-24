Elephants Escape Circus To Play In Snow

Just like most of us, a pair of circus elephants in Russia decided they didn’t want to go to work on a snow day. The elephants, named Karla and Ranni, escaped from their handlers and wandered into the city, where they played in the snow until they were finally wrangled back home. The elephants were part of an Italian circus that was performing in the city. Circus officials say Karla and Ranni “wanted to get some new experiences before a long journey.”

