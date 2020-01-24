Women Do More Work At Home, No Matter Pay Or Education

The old adage that a woman’s work is never done has been proven true, according to a study from Oxfam and the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Even accounting for education and income, researchers found that women put in more time around the house, clocking in hours of free labor. A woman employed full-time picked up 4.9 hours of unpaid work per day versus just 3.8 hours for men. In a household making more than $100,000, women spend 5.7 hours compared to the 3.8 hours by men. The study says the extra work could be a reason for the gender pay gap, with some women choosing to stay home to focus on chores and family care.

