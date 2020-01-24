Have You Heard the One About the Cop, the Dog, and the Cow?

A burglary investigation turned into a slapstick nightmare for a South Carolina deputy when he got in the middle of a fight between his K-9 partner and a cow. The incident happened Thursday after the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress, authorities say. The first deputy on the scene, who hasn’t been identified, and his K-9 were waiting outside for backup to arrive when a cow “distracted” the dog, according to an incident report. The dog charged the cow and attacked. When the K-9 ignored his partner’s orders to stop attacking the cow, the deputy was forced to tase the dog, the report reveals. However, instead of expressing its gratitude to the law enforcement official, the cow kicked him. When the animal’s owner stepped in to try to calm it down, the cow kicked him, too. Both men, the cow, and the dog are expected to recover, sheriff’s officials say. The burglary turned out to be a false alarm.

