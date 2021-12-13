Elon Musk Named Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year

Elon Musk has another accomplishment to add to his resume – he’s been named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021.
It’s been a big year for Musk and his companies Tesla and SpaceX. Tesla’s rising stock price made Musk the wealthiest human on Earth on paper, while SpaceX successfully launched the first-ever orbital flight with a crew of tourists and no astronauts.
Elon Musk (@elonmusk) is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/8Y5BhIldNs pic.twitter.com/B6h6rndjIh
— TIME (@TIME) December 13, 2021
TIME wrote: “few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too”.
Do you agree with the choice? Who else would you put in the running for 2021’s Person of the Year?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.