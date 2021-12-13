The Year’s Best Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

Shutterstock

Up for a little stargazing? The biggest meteor shower of the year will reach its peak overnight.

The annual Geminid meteor shower will peak around 2 am EST Tuesday morning, with about 50 meteors visible per hour.

If you don’t feel like braving the December cold, NASA will livestream the whole thing from its Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Looking for a shooting star to wish on? Your best chance to see this year's Geminid meteor shower will likely be after the Moon sets in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 14. Get the details on @NASA_Marshall's Watch The Skies blog! https://t.co/oaXX9urlSn pic.twitter.com/PeeCgvuMMW — NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2021

