The Year’s Best Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

Posted on
Shutterstock

Up for a little stargazing? The biggest meteor shower of the year will reach its peak overnight.

The annual Geminid meteor shower will peak around 2 am EST Tuesday morning, with about 50 meteors visible per hour.

If you don’t feel like braving the December cold, NASA will livestream the whole thing from its Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Do you have a favorite spot for stargazing?

