Energy Drinks Could Harm Your Blood Vessels

That energy drink you just guzzled could be harmful to your blood flow. A new study suggests the drinks are dangerous to your blood vessels. The drinks reduce the diameter of your blood vessels which leads to restricted blood flow and oxygen delivery. The caffeine and sugar levels in the drinks could be the main cause of this. The study says the vessel restriction makes your heart work harder. This is especially dangerous for people who down energy drinks during workouts.

