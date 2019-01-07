Enter to Win Festival Haus Tickets!

Win exclusive tickets to the Festival Haüs in Park City, January 24th through the 28th. Enjoy performances and appearances by Madison Beer, The Struts, G-Easy, Diplo, Ava Max, AJ Mitchell, Dylan Schneider, and IDK How! You won’t want to miss this party. Enter below!

Brought to you by Lindsay Tripp at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, Promontory Park City, and Marylee Gilchrist at Citywide Home Loans.