Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of January 9th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Roy Wood Jr. at Wiseguys

You probably know him best from “The Daily Show” as part of the Best F#@king News Team and he has an upcoming standup special in the works on Netflix coming early this year called “Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You.” He has shows tonight and tomorrow at Wiseguys for those 21 and over.



• Big Head Todd and the Monsters at The Depot

This is a 21-and-over show but could be a 35-and-over show for what it’s worth. This Colorado band has been around since 1984, but you probably remember them best from their album, Sister Sweetly. And yes, X96 played them!

• Sam Slam 2019

If you’re going to throw a birthday party, you might as well go big. Those in the Salt Lake music scene know Sam Smith from The Sam Smith Band and Pidgeon, but he is also the owner of The Yes Hell, one of Ogden’s finest drinking and music-loving establishments and a very talented musician. If you love music and need a crash course on the Utah music family, do not miss this party featuring performances from: Michelle Moonshine, Talia Keys, Sarah DeGraw, Rick Gerber, Tony Holiday, Gordon Greenwood, Billy Bomber, Dustin Swan, Christian Mills, Brock Peterson, Matt Wennergren, Greg Shaw, Skyler Arbon, Jimmy Lauscher, Gary Tada, Ben Chapman, Nathan Simpson, Jason Sawyer, Brian Kubyrcz (I once took a Critical Theory course from Mr. Kubyrcz at the U…Small Lake, no doubt). Maybe with some hootin’ and hollerin’, we can get Sam on the stage as well. This is a 21+ show.

• 13th Anniversary at Velour in Promo

Technically, this party started on Friday night, but there’s still time to celebrate with Utah County’s flagship music venue with Lantern By Sea, Harpers, Grey Glass, and Brother. It’s all the reason you ever needed to head to Utah County if you don’t live there!

• Urban Flea Market at The Gateway

A grey sky and lame-ass movies in the theatres. If you’re not going to spend your day on one of the lovely mountains and you’ve decided to spend your day chokin’ on that Salt City Smog, you might as well do some quality rummaging. From 10 am to 4 pm decide which urban artifacts are trash and which are treasures. Perhaps you’ll find something to really tie the room together.

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

