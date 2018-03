In episode 3, Todd get’s nostalgic for the former Denver & Rio Grande Railroad, and Schon and Todd talk about the recent train show in Ogden’s Union Station. Can we identify a train by the sound of its horn? We give it a shot in the new episode! And we talk about Union Pacific 1996!

