ESPN Announces Hundreds Of Layoffs

ESPN is laying off hundreds of workers as the sports network struggles with the pandemic and a shifting television landscape.

300 employees will be losing their jobs, and another 200 unfilled positions will be cut, according to an internal memo from ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro.

The pandemic has forced ESPN to produce many of its broadcasts remotely, using automation and smaller crews or freelance workers.

